Estonia announces snap military exercise, will put razor wire along Russian border
The Estonian government summoned 1,700 reserve soldiers on Wednesday for an unannounced exercise which will include installing a razor wire barrier along 40 kilometres of its border with Russia, as the migration crisis in nearby Belarus intensifies.
The European Union has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants from Middle East and Africa to come to its territory and pushing thousands of them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for sanctions already imposed on Minsk. Belarus has denied this.
