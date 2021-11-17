Left Menu

ED conducts raids against Supertech group in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple premises of real estate group Supertech in connection with a money-laundering investigation, officials said.

They said at least nine premises of the builder group and its promoters were being searched by the agency in the National Capital Region.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the Noida located twin towers of the Supertech Group, which had come up in violation of building bylaws. It had set a three-month timeline for the demolition, which ends on November 30.

The case pertains to the realty firm constructing two 40-story towers illegally in its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops in the towers.

Residents of the housing project claimed that their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered the demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

