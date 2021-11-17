Left Menu

Grundfos India says worked with local authorities to dewater few locations in Chennai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:59 IST
Grundfos India on Wednesday said it has worked with local authorities to dewater a few locations across Chennai.

The mobile pumping station and the dewatering pumps from Grundfos India were operated from November 10 to 14 and helped dewater about 50 lakh litres during this period, the company said in a statement.

''With Chennai receiving 491 per cent more rainfall between November 7 and 12, the city once again witnessed flooding in at least 78 locations, including 167 streets that faced severe water stagnation,'' it said.

The company added that in lieu of this, Grundfos India along with its distribution partner Siddharth Electricals supported the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Smart City Ltd and residential societies across Chennai with its unique and self-contained mobile pumping station and dewatering pumps.

This eased the plight of residents across affected areas such as Chennai MMDA Colony, Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur.

George Rajkumar, country president of Grundfos India, said, ''We can see the growing effects of climate change already through such recurring flood situations in Chennai. There are dewatering solutions we can use to address such flooding. We at Grundfos India worked with local authorities to dewater a few locations across the city.'' He added that while this was a stop-gap solution to cater to the problem at hand, ''we urge the authorities to look at long-term flood control solutions that are sustainable and efficient''.

For urban cities, the concept of mobile pumping stations serves as an ideal solution for dewatering flood-prone areas where flood control infrastructure is not available. High-efficiency mobile pumping stations are lightweight and portable for use across varied environments such as low-lying catchment areas, drainage pits and waterlogged facilities.

Disaster management teams can effectively deploy such mobile pumping solutions that are easy to operate and install.

The mobile pumping station can continuously be used for 10-12 hours, and pumps at the rate of 300 cubic metres of flood/ sewage water every hour. The unit contains two dewatering submersible pumps, a crane, as well as DG power supply. This solution is also easily transportable using tractors or similar towing vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

