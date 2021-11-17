Left Menu

Two people linked to France's far-right arrested in anti-terror probe -report

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people linked to France's far-right movement have been arrested by the country's DGSI intelligence service as part of an anti-terrorism probe, newschannel France Info reported on Wednesday, citing a judiciary source.

Weapons had been found at one of the suspect's home, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

