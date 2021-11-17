Two people linked to France's far-right arrested in anti-terror probe -report
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:12 IST
- Country:
- France
Two people linked to France's far-right movement have been arrested by the country's DGSI intelligence service as part of an anti-terrorism probe, newschannel France Info reported on Wednesday, citing a judiciary source.
Weapons had been found at one of the suspect's home, the report added.
