Hyderpora encounter: Farooq Abdullah seeks J-K LG's intervention in handing over bodies of civilians

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday sought the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in handing over the bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

The bodies were buried by police in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to ''avoid any law and order problems''. In a tweet on its party handle, the NC said its party president and MP Farooq Abdullah has spoken to Sinha and reiterated his demand for an impartial probe into the civilian killings. ''He also sought the LG's intervention in handing over the bodies to their kin,'' the party said.

The NC said the Lt Governor has assured Abdullah to look into the demands of the victim families. Two civilians were among four killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday. Police said the two were killed in the cross-fire between the militants and the security forces.

