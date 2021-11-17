Left Menu

Hyderpora encounter: Farooq Abdullah seeks J-K LG's intervention in handing over bodies of civilians

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday sought the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in handing over the bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter.The bodies were buried by police in Handwara area of north Kashmirs Kupwara district to avoid any law and order problems.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:22 IST
Hyderpora encounter: Farooq Abdullah seeks J-K LG's intervention in handing over bodies of civilians
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday sought the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in handing over the bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

The bodies were buried by police in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to ''avoid any law and order problems''. In a tweet on its party handle, the NC said its party president and MP Farooq Abdullah has spoken to Sinha and reiterated his demand for an impartial probe into the civilian killings. ''He also sought the LG's intervention in handing over the bodies to their kin,'' the party said.

The NC said the Lt Governor has assured Abdullah to look into the demands of the victim families. Two civilians were among four killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday. Police said the two were killed in the cross-fire between the militants and the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021