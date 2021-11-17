Maha: Cops bust mephedrone making factory at lawyer's farmhouse in Kolhapur; two held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police's crime branch has busted a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operated at an advocate's farmhouse in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district and arrested two persons in connection with this, police said on Wednesday.

The estimated cost of the chemical used in the manufacturing of the banned drug and other equipment is Rs 2.35 crore, an official said.

The farmhouse is owned by advocate Rajkumar Rajhuns, who practices in Mumbai and has his own law firm, he said, adding that the lawyer was the kingpin of this illicit trade.

The ANC's Bandra Unit had arrested Christiana alias Ayesha, a woman drug peddler, from Sakinaka on November 13 with 50 gm of MD, he said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that she had procured the contraband from a man, who brings it from Kolhapur, he said.

Christiana also shared information that there is a mephedrone manufacturing unit in a farmhouse at Chandgad in Kolhapur, he said.

Based on the information, the ANC teams from Mumbai and Kolhapur police on Monday raided the farmhouse at Dholgarwadi village in Chandgad taluka of the western Maharashtra district, located 375 km away from Mumbai, the official said.

During the raid, the ANC team busted the mephedrone manufacturing unit and arrested Nikhil Ramchandra Lohar (29), a caretaker of the farmhouse, he said.

The team seized 38.7 kg of raw material, which was to be used in the manufacturing of the drug, he said, adding that with the raw material, the accused could have manufactured mephedrone worth Rs 19.35 crore.

The ANC team also seized 39 litres of chemicals and other equipment, the official said.

To avoid suspicion, the accused lawyer had started a poultry farm and goat farm at the farmhouse, he added.

Speaking about the bust, DCP Datta Nalawade (ANC) said the advocate, who is the main accused in the case, was on the run and a hunt has been launched for him.

The accused used to collect mephedrone from the farmhouse and distribute it to his suppliers, the official said, adding that the police suspect his involvement in an interstate drug syndicate.

The probe has revealed that the woman drug peddler had come into contact with Rajhuns in connection with a criminal case.

Rajhuns had represented the woman in a cheating case three years ago, and convinced her and joined in the drugs dealings, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)