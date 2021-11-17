Left Menu

French police arrest two linked to ultra-right in anti-terrorism probe - source

Two people linked to France's ultra-right movement have been arrested by agents from the DGSI intelligence service as part of an anti-terrorism probe, a judicial source said on Wednesday. France Info earlier reported that the two were suspected of issuing a call for violence via the Telgram messaging app.

France Info earlier reported that the two were suspected of issuing a call for violence via the Telgram messaging app. Weapons were found at the home of one of the two suspects, the judicial source told Reuters.

Material related to the making of explosives had also been found, French news agency AFP reported. Both suspects, who were seized by police on Tuesday, are from southwestern France, France Info and AFP said.

