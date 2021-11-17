Left Menu

5 women held with 48 kg of marijuana: Agra GRP

PTI | Agra | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five women have been arrested at the Agra Cantt Railway Station after being found in possession of 48 kg of marijuana with a market value of over Rs 4 lakh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Wednesday.

The five women were nabbed by a team of GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel when they were spotted in the station premises in suspicious condition, waiting for someone, GRP police station in-charge Devendra Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi identified the women as Nazma Khatun from Delhi and Rajanti Nayak, Sunamani, Mainakhora and Subhadhra, all from Odisha. On interrogation, they told police that they were waiting in the station premises for someone to call them up to take the delivery of the contraband from them but they all were arrested before getting the call, Dwivedi said.

''The women also revealed that they were promised Rs 7,000 each after delivery of the marijuana parcels to the unknown contact at the Agra Cantt station," he added. Dwivedi said further investigation is on and police are trying to reach their handlers.

