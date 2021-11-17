Left Menu

Mobile phone lines inside Sudan cut ahead of planned protests - Reuters witness

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:55 IST
Mobile phone lines inside Sudan cut ahead of planned protests - Reuters witness
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Mobile phone lines inside Sudan were cut ahead of the latest round of anti-military protests planned on Wednesday in the capital Khartoum, according to a Reuters witness.

Mobile internet connections in Sudan have been suspended since a military takeover on Oct. 25, despite a judge issuing several orders to restore them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021