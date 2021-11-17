Mobile phone lines inside Sudan cut ahead of planned protests - Reuters witness
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:55 IST
Mobile phone lines inside Sudan were cut ahead of the latest round of anti-military protests planned on Wednesday in the capital Khartoum, according to a Reuters witness.
Mobile internet connections in Sudan have been suspended since a military takeover on Oct. 25, despite a judge issuing several orders to restore them.
