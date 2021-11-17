PM to launch development projects worth over Rs 6,250 crore in UP

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahoba and Jhansi districts in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 crore.

The PM will visit Mahoba at around 2.45 pm and inaugurate multiple projects aimed at alleviating issues of water shortage for farmers in the region, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project, and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3250 crore and once fully operating, they will help irrigate around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers, the PMO said. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to people in the region, it said.

On the same day around 5.15 pm, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 600-megawatt Ultra Mega Solar Power Park in Garautha, Jhansi. The park is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, and will help provide cheaper electricity and grid stability, the PMO said.

The PM will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread over an area of about 40,000 square metres. The park will house a library as well as a statue of Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity, according to the PMO.

