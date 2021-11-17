Heroin worth Rs 12cr seized in Assam, drug trafficker shot at

Police seized heroin valued at Rs 12 crore from two persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday and fired at one of them injuring him when he tried to flee, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel launched a search operation in Khotkhoti area and stopped the two traveling on a motorcycle. The police team recovered 1.77 kg of heroin, concealed in 150 soap boxes, from their possession and the drug traffickers had planned to supply the contraband to agents in Sarupathar in Golaghat district, Bokajan Sub-divisional Police Officer John Das said. ''The police opened fire when one of the two accused drug traffickers tried to escape from the spot when they were taken to our vehicle.

He was injured and admitted to a local hospital,'' Das said. Assam has been witnessing a series of encounters since the second BJP-led government assumed power in May, and 26 accused were killed and 44 others injured in shootouts by the force in the last few months.

