Israel eyes U.S., UAE-backed climate projects with Jordan
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:12 IST
Israel is exploring shared climate projects with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the countries would sign a joint declaration next week.
A source briefed on the matter said projects could include solar energy production in Jordan for the Israeli market, which would reciprocate by desalinating Mediterranean water for supply to Jordan.
