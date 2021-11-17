Israel eyes U.S., UAE-backed climate projects with Jordan

Israel is exploring shared climate projects with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the countries would sign a joint declaration next week.

A source briefed on the matter said projects could include solar energy production in Jordan for the Israeli market, which would reciprocate by desalinating Mediterranean water for supply to Jordan.

