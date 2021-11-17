Isha Khosla assumes charge as Secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council today

An IAS officer of the 2011 batch of AGMUT cadre, Isha Khosla, assumed charge as the Secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday. Isha Khosla succeeded Dr Brij Mohan Mishra who has been transferred as a Deputy Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, in New Delhi.

Khosla has held several important assignments in the past namely in the state government of Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a release. Earlier, she has served the Government of Delhi in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner (North) with an additional charge of Deputy Commissioner (HQ), Revenue Department.

Khosla has done B.Comm (Honours) from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, University of Delhi. She has also done CS from the Institute of Company Secretary of India.

