Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday evening.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces party. The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kulgam
- Jammu
- Pombay
- Kashmir
- south Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials.
(Eds: Correcting slug) Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials PTI SKL AAR AAR
Six judges appointed at High Courts of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Karnataka
JK govt to handover 122 acres of land to AAI to build new airport terminal at Jammu
COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir records 95 cases, zero death