AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in "hate" speech case

A Special Court here has acquitted AIMIM leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in a ''hate'' speech case registered against him in 2004.

The Special Sessions Court for the trial of MPs/MLAs on Tuesday found Owaisi not guilty of the offenses/allegations against him and acquitted him.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections against him on a complaint from a police official, who alleged that the Chandrayangutta legislator made an inflammatory speech at a public meeting here during election campaigning in March 2004 and tried to instigate the public Subsequently a charge-sheet was filed by police after getting the government's nod to prosecute Owaisi. After hearing arguments and counterarguments, the court acquitted Owaisi for lack of evidence as no independent witness supported the case.

