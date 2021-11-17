Left Menu

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in "hate" speech case

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:26 IST
AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in "hate" speech case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court here has acquitted AIMIM leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in a ''hate'' speech case registered against him in 2004.

The Special Sessions Court for the trial of MPs/MLAs on Tuesday found Owaisi not guilty of the offenses/allegations against him and acquitted him.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections against him on a complaint from a police official, who alleged that the Chandrayangutta legislator made an inflammatory speech at a public meeting here during election campaigning in March 2004 and tried to instigate the public Subsequently a charge-sheet was filed by police after getting the government's nod to prosecute Owaisi. After hearing arguments and counterarguments, the court acquitted Owaisi for lack of evidence as no independent witness supported the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021