Left Menu

Mobile phone lines inside Sudan are cut before planned protests

Local resistance committees across Khartoum called for protests on main roads and in neighbourhoods on Wednesday to demand a full handover to civilian authorities and call for coup leaders to be tried in court. As on previous protest days, security forces closed bridges across the River Nile connecting Khartoum with its twin cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:35 IST
Mobile phone lines inside Sudan are cut before planned protests

Mobile phone lines inside Sudan were cut on Wednesday before the latest round of planned protests in the capital Khartoum against a military takeover, a Reuters witness said.

Mobile internet services in Sudan have also been suspended since the takeover on Oct. 25 despite judicial orders to restore them. This has complicated efforts by pro-democracy groups to stage a campaign of anti-military rallies, strikes and civil disobedience. Local resistance committees across Khartoum called for protests on main roads and in neighbourhoods on Wednesday to demand a full handover to civilian authorities and call for coup leaders to be tried in court.

As on previous protest days, security forces closed bridges across the River Nile connecting Khartoum with its twin cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman. The Sudanese Congress Party, which was part of a civilian coalition that had shared power with the military before the coup, said one of its leaders had been arrested following a raid on his house.

The coup ended a transitional partnership https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sudan-politics-timeline-idAFKBN2HJ2NE between the military and civilian groups that helped topple autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. On Saturday, opposition groups held the latest of three days of mass rallies against the military that have been joined by hundreds of thousands of people. Medics reported that seven people were killed by gunfire of tear gas as security forces moved to disperse the demonstrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021