Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5100: Medium 4200-5600: Jowar 1800-2600: Jaggery cube 4200-4300: Jaggery ball 4800-5000: Coriander Seed 12000-15000: Chilies fine 26000-28000: Potato Big 2000-2600: Mediu 1400-1600: Onion Big 2200-2800: Medium 1600-2200: Small 1000-1600; Tamarind 9000-10000: Garlic 3500-8000: Horsegram 3000-3600: Wheat 2800-3200 Turmeric 8000-14000: Turdhal 7500-10600: Green Gram Dhal 8800-9600: Black gram dal 8600-13200: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7100: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-16500: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9000-11000: Copra 17000-19000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):1780-2250 Gingelly oil: 1800-2950 Ghee (5kg): 2180-2450.

