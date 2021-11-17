Preventive action against 1.48 lakh people in North district this year: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's North district carried out 51 combing exercises since January, covering 39 areas within its limits, officials said on Wednesday. These 51 exercises were carried out from the beginning of the year up to October 24 in crime-prone areas, they said. During the period, police took preventive action against 1,48,924 people under Section 65 of the Delhi Police (DP) Act (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer). They took charge of 20,881 unclaimed properties under Section 66 of the DP Act (duty of every police officer to take temporary charge of all unclaimed property) and booked 740 cases under 40A of the Excise Act and relevant sections of the CrPC, the data said. On Sunday, a combing and anti-street crime operation were conducted in three police stations of the North district, according to the police. The station house officer of Subzi Mandi police station, along with 12 staff members and 21 outer force staff, conducted the operation in Malka Ganj and Kabir Basti, besides Subzi Mandi, police said. A total of 25 suspicious vehicles were examined, three were seized under Section 66 and 33 people were detained under Section 65 of the DP Act. They were released after verification, a senior police officer said. Almost all roads of Kabir Basti and Malka Ganj were covered with foot patrolling from 6 pm to 9 pm, he said.

In the Civil Lines police station area, the staff was briefed outside police post-Majnu Ka Tila regarding the operation. All its main exits, especially I and J block, where there were complaints of drug peddling, were blocked. Thereafter, foot patrolling and door-to-door checking were carried out and suspicious persons or vehicles were checked, the officer said. During patrolling, 45 vehicles were checked, two vehicles were deposited and action was taken against 14 people under Section 65 of the DP Act. Also, three suspected drug peddlers were examined and a case was registered under Section 33 of the Excise Act, police said. Similarly, in the Wazirabad police station area, patrolling was conducted in the main market Sant Nagar and Jharoda market, they said. Police checked 109 vehicles and deposited a vehicle under Section 66 of the DP Act. The action was taken against 40 people under Section 65 of the DP Act, five cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and 53 tenant verifications were undertaken, the police said.

