Encounter between militants, security forces underway in 2 places of J-K's Kulgam district
Gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Pombay and Goplapora in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operations in the two areas of Kulgam after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
The search operations turned into encounters after militants fired upon the security forces and they who retaliated, he said.
The encounters in both places are going on and further details are underway, the official said.
