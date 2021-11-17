Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for stealing electronic goods from showrooms in Thane

The accused, a housewife from Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai, targeted electronic stores during rush hours, said Dr Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police Zone V Wagle Estate. The police have recovered stolen electronic goods and appliances worth Rs 2.65 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing electronic goods from showrooms in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. The accused, a housewife from Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai, targeted electronic stores during rush hours, said Dr Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police Zone V (Wagle Estate). The accused had allegedly stolen a laptop worth Rs 1 lakh from a shop in the city's Ghodbunder road on November 3, following which an offence was registered at Kapurbawdi police station, it was stated.

During the probe, the police examined the CCTV footage and other technical data, and zeroed in on the woman, who was arrested on Tuesday, the official said. The police have recovered stolen electronic goods and appliances worth Rs 2.65 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

