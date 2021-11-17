Left Menu

Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say

There was no claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants have claimed several attacks on Shi'ite targets including mosques. Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Dashti Barchi, said it appeared that the second explosion had also caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:25 IST
Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six, including three women, Taliban officials and residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet. There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was also reported in the nearby Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information. Images posted on social media showed a car destroyed by flames as well as twisted wreckage.

The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shi'ite areas in the west of the city targeted several times. There was no claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants have claimed several attacks on Shi'ite targets including mosques.

Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Dashti Barchi, said it appeared that the second explosion had also caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021