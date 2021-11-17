Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam, another gunfight underway

Left Menu

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, where another gunfight was also underway, police said.The gunfights broke out in Pombay and Goplapora areas of the South Kashmir district, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where another gunfight was also underway, police said.

The gunfights broke out in Pombay and Goplapora areas of the South Kashmir district, they said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area following inputs about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a party of security forces, which retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained. Another gunfight broke out in Pombay area of the district after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the official said.

He said an exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

