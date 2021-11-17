Queen Elizabeth shown standing and smiling at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth, who missed a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back, was shown standing and smiling while meeting Britain's most senior uniformed military adviser at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The queen, 95, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, met Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff. The chief of the defence staff is the professional head of the armed forces and principal military adviser to the defence minister. Carter is due to step down from the role at the end of November.

