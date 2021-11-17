Left Menu

3 JeM associates arrested with Rs 43 lakh cash on JK highway

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:45 IST
Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) associates have been arrested from Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the outskirts of Jammu city, a police official said on Wednesday.

The police also seized Rs 43 lakh found in their possession during the search, they said. The arrests were made on Tuesday night, when acting on a tip off, security personnel intercepted a Kashmir-bound vehicle at Bun Toll plaza, they said.

The three persons were identified as Fayaz, Umar, and Muzim of South Kashmir and turned out to be associates of JeM, they said.

Police is also probing the angle of an organised transferring of laundered funds to the state from Punjab.

