Taliban official: Explosion kills one in Kabul

An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighbourhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.(AP) RUP RUP

