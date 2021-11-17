Left Menu

Taliban official: Explosion kills one in Kabul

An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighbourhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

