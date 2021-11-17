Taliban official: Explosion kills one in Kabul
An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighbourhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.AP RUP RUP
An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighbourhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.(AP) RUP RUP
