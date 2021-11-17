Two LeT associates held in J-K’s Pulwama; IEDs recovered

Left Menu

Security forces on Wednesday averted a major tragedy by arresting two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT and recovering two improvised explosive devices IEDs in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat.Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police SFs security forces.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:01 IST
Security forces on Wednesday averted a major tragedy by arresting two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovering two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat.

“Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police & SFs (security forces). 2 LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir & Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police & SFs during joint naka checking. 2 ready to use IEDs were recovered from their possession,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

He said investigation into the matter is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

