Bihar cops say love triangle behind scribe's murder

Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the kidnap and murder case of Madhubani-based journalist and RTI activist Avinash Jha alias Buddhinath, insisting he was killed due to a ''love triangle''.

Police have so far arrested six people, including a woman Purna Kala Devi. Others arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Bittu Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Manish Kumar.

However, the deceased's family refused to accept the police’s theory. “The police have planted the story. They have not arrested the real culprits involved in the crime just to save the ‘medical mafia’ that killed Buddhinath,” said a family member.

Talking to reporters, Benipatti Dy SP Arun Kumar Singh said, “During interrogation, Purna Kala Devi confessed she was in love with Buddhinath Jha. A man named Pawan Kumar was in love with her. Pawan, who has also been arrested, did not want Buddhinath and Purna Kala Devi to talk to each other. He often pressured Purna Kala for that.'' He claimed the investigation revealed Pawan and Roshan Kumar killed Buddhinath.

However, police are also investigating the allegations levelled by Buddhinath Jha’s family that he was killed by those operating illegal nursing homes and pathological laboratories in the area. The slain journalist often wrote about the illegal activities of such establishments. Using the Bihar Public Grievance Redressal Act and the Right to Information Act, Jha had got 19 pathology labs in Benipatti and Dhakjari closed in February this year over ''illegal practices''.

Jha, who worked for a local website, was last seen on November 9 and his half burnt body was found by the roadside on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)