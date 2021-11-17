Left Menu

NIA conducts searches near Assam-Mizoram Border in blast case

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:21 IST
The NIA searched the premises of three suspects in Assam in connection with two explosions in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The searches were carried out in Hailakandi district in Assam on Tuesday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to two explosions, one in the area of Pakua Punjee LP School and another near the house of one Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar in August, the official said.

During the searches, incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

