Left Menu

11 inter-state drugs and ganja peddlers held in Hyd

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:22 IST
11 inter-state drugs and ganja peddlers held in Hyd
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI): Eleven inter-state drug and ganja peddlers, who were arrested in separate cases here, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on credible information, a Special Operations Team (SOT) took the 11 accused, who belong to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and from the city into custody from different locations here over the past few days for allegedly dealing with MDMA in powder form and dry ganja, they said.

Police seized 50 grams of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) besides 45 kg of ganja from the possession of the 11 accused, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said.

Cyberabad Police has been making sustained efforts in curbing the drugs menace and in the last two months, 132 FIRs were registered and a total of 257 accused were arrested, from whom 263 Kgs ganja, MDMA (27 pills and three grams in powder form) and 10 Ecstasy pills and other narcotics substances were seized, the Commissioner added. MDMA, commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021