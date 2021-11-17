Nepal launches e-passport service
Nepal launched e-passport services on Wednesday with a 102-year-old academician and cultural expert becoming the first person to get the chip-based identification document.Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka inaugurated the first e-passport personalisation centre at Tripureshwor in Kathmandu.At the function, the minister handed over the first Nepali e-passport to litterateur Satya Mohan Joshi.Nepal launched machine-readable passports in 2010, replacing the handwritten travel documents.
Applicants for fresh passports can apply for the e-passports from November 18 onwards. However, the machine-readable passports will remain valid till 2031.
The e-passports will ensure enhanced security with installed chips consisting of biometric data, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
