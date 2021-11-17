Left Menu

District BJP Vice President, 2 others, booked for thrashing cop in UP town

The incident took place on Tuesday, when a police team responding to a complaint of noise reached a Baraat Ghar in Tyagi Colony and asked the DJ to turn the volume down.The three accused confronted the officers and allegedly beat up Head Constable Manoj Kumar.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:31 IST
District BJP Vice President, 2 others, booked for thrashing cop in UP town
  • Country:
  • India

District BJP Vice President Rohtash Pal and two others were booked for allegedly beating up a police Head Constable, when he objected to their playing loud music during a function, an officer said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when a police team responding to a complaint of noise reached a ‘Baraat Ghar’ in Tyagi Colony and asked the DJ to turn the volume down.

The three accused confronted the officers and allegedly beat up Head Constable Manoj Kumar. According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijendra Singh Rawat, a case was registered against Rohtash Pal, Sachin, and Namesh Pal under sections 332, 353, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for deterring a public servant from performing duty and use of criminal force against them.

Meanwhile in another incident, police booked district BJP Secretary Bovindra Sehrawat, his father Dharmendra, and son Shivansh in SC/ST Atrocities Act for allegedly beating up a Dalit farmer.

The three accused allegedly thrashed Phool Singh on Tuesday when he protested against illegal possession of his land in Khatoli area of the district. According to the FIR lodged in Khatoli Police Station, the accused roughed him up and also snatched a gold ‘Mangal Sutra’ his wife was wearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021