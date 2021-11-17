District BJP Vice President, 2 others, booked for thrashing cop in UP town

District BJP Vice President Rohtash Pal and two others were booked for allegedly beating up a police Head Constable, when he objected to their playing loud music during a function, an officer said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when a police team responding to a complaint of noise reached a ‘Baraat Ghar’ in Tyagi Colony and asked the DJ to turn the volume down.

The three accused confronted the officers and allegedly beat up Head Constable Manoj Kumar. According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijendra Singh Rawat, a case was registered against Rohtash Pal, Sachin, and Namesh Pal under sections 332, 353, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for deterring a public servant from performing duty and use of criminal force against them.

Meanwhile in another incident, police booked district BJP Secretary Bovindra Sehrawat, his father Dharmendra, and son Shivansh in SC/ST Atrocities Act for allegedly beating up a Dalit farmer.

The three accused allegedly thrashed Phool Singh on Tuesday when he protested against illegal possession of his land in Khatoli area of the district. According to the FIR lodged in Khatoli Police Station, the accused roughed him up and also snatched a gold ‘Mangal Sutra’ his wife was wearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)