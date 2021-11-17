CBI arrests 2 havildars over irregularities in army recruitment

The CBI has arrested two army havildars from Southern Command in Pune over alleged bribery charges in the recruitment of multitasking staff (MTS) in the force, officials said Wednesday.

In a joint operation with the army, the CBI Tuesday night arrested havildars Sushant Nahak and Naveen who allegedly sought Rs 2.5 lakh from a selected candidate by telling him that his papers were incomplete, the officials said.

The candidate approached the CBI informing the agency he was selected to the post of MTS in the examination conducted by the Army Ordnance Corps, Pune and received call letter to join at Ordnance factory, Wardha (Maharashtra) on or before 19th November, 2021 along with the original call letter. ''It was further alleged that under the pretext of early joining formalities, the accused took the original call letter of the complainant and demanded bribe of Rs.2.5 lakh and agreed to accept initial a ]m1``ount of Rs.50,000,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said it was also alleged that Rs.30,000 was transferred digitally by the complainant to the account of one accused. ''Subsequently, both the accused allegedly came for accepting remaining amount of Rs 20,000. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting the said amount,'' he said.

Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused at Pune which led to the the recovery of incriminating documents relating to the case, he said.

Both the accused were on Wednesday produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Pune and were remanded to five days police custody, Joshi said.

The action came after a tip off to the Southern Command of the army in Pune.

Continuing with its policy of zero tolerance for corrupt practices, the army has started a joint investigation with the CBI into the possible malpractices by the lower level staff, the officials said ''The army has strict rules to deal with such malpractices and is enabling expeditious investigation to ensure punitive actions against the culprit,'' an official said.

