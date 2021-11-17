Left Menu

Man found hanging at police booth in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A unidentified man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a police booth in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, aged around 30, has not been identified yet and no suicide not was recovered from the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said that at about 8.45 am, Constable Bharat informed at Sarita Vihar police station that a man was found hanging at the police booth of Madanpur Khaddar, Sarita Vihar.

''When our staff rushed to the spot, a man aged about 30, was hanging from the ceiling fan of the booth.The door of the booth was found locked from inside. The person was rushed to AIIMS where he was declared brought dead,'' she said.

The police booth was locked by staff after finishing their duty. The key was kept on window sill. The victim found it and entered the booth, she added.

No visible injury was found on physical examination of the body, police said, adding the body has been preserved and efforts are being made to trace the identity of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

