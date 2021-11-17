Five people booked for assaulting rape accused in Alwar

Five people were booked on Wednesday for beating up a rape accused in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, police said.

A case of rape was registered against a man identified as Asif at the Malakheda police station on October 31, they said.

After this, a few people allegedly beat him up while some others filmed the episode, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alwar Rural, Amit Singh said.

He said a case has been registered against five people based on a complaint lodged by Asif's family members.

Asif is currently in judicial custody, the police officer added.

