Five people booked for assaulting rape accused in Alwar
- Country:
- India
Five people were booked on Wednesday for beating up a rape accused in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, police said.
A case of rape was registered against a man identified as Asif at the Malakheda police station on October 31, they said.
After this, a few people allegedly beat him up while some others filmed the episode, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alwar Rural, Amit Singh said.
He said a case has been registered against five people based on a complaint lodged by Asif's family members.
Asif is currently in judicial custody, the police officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asif
- Rajasthan
- Alwar
- Alwar Rural
- Amit Singh
ALSO READ
Rajasthan bypolls: Counting of votes for Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad seats begin
Rajasthan bypolls: Counting of votes for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad seats begin
Cong candidates leading in Rajasthan bypolls
Congress candidates leading in Rajasthan bypolls
It seems inflation is Modi govt's Diwali gift to people: Rajasthan CM