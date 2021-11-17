Stepfather, 2 children, abducted in UP's Gorakhpur

Two children along with their stepfather were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by more than half a dozen persons in Kolhui area of Maharajganj district, police said. On the complaint of the children's mother, police has registered a case of kidnapping against her first husband and launched a search to nab those involved in the act.

The incident took place in the morning when the two children- a nine-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother -- were on their way to school with their step father, when the persons came riding in two four-wheelers and dragged them inside, police said.

When she got the information, Tarannum Ahmad, the children’s mother, went to police and lodged a complaint against Saud Ahmad, her first husband.

Tarannum divorced Saud five years back and took custody of the children, she said in her complaint according to police. Even though the elders of their families decided that the children will have a choice to live with either parent when they are adults, Saud continued to insist on meeting them, she said. “A woman who was earlier married to Saud married a person named Samad. When the second husband was going to drop children to school, they were kidnapped by some men who came in two vehicles and escaped in direction of Siddharthnagar,” Superintendent of Police, Maharajganj, Pradeep Gupta said.

“On the basis of a written complaint, a case of kidnapping has been registered against the first husband and biological father of the children,'' Gupta said, adding that an investigation is on in the matter and a raid has been conducted at Saud’s house in Gorakhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)