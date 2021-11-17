Left Menu

Guj court sentences man to 20 yrs RI for abducting, raping minor

A special court in Gujarats Mehsana district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl. According to the prosecution, the accused had lured the victim with the promise of marriage and then abducted and raped her.

Guj court sentences man to 20 yrs RI for abducting, raping minor
A special court in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl. Special POCSO judge P S Saini sentenced Jayesh Thakor to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him for the crime he committed in 2019. An FIR was lodged at Vadnagar police station in Mehsana district on May 22, 2019 under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections 363, 366 (abduction), and 376 (3) (rape) of the IPC.

The court examined seven witnesses and upheld the arguments of the public prosecutor. According to the prosecution, the accused had lured the victim with the promise of marriage and then abducted and raped her.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

