TDB warns of legal action over "fake propaganda" against Aravana payasam

Terming as ''fake and factually incorrect'' reports in some media outlets and the social media against 'Aravana Payasam' in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Wednesday said strong legal action will be initiated against those who commit such ''heinous and defamatory acts.'' The TDB's statement comes in the wake of the ''fake propaganda'' about the 'Aravana Payasam,' the important 'prasadam' offered at Sabarimala temple, and its method of preparation allegedly circulating in cyberspace and some media in recent days.

The Travancore Devaswom Board Commissioner said strong legal action under the IT Act will be taken against those who engage in such ''heinous and defamatory acts''. The TDB, which governs various temples in Kerala including the Sabarimala shrine, said the Executive Officer there has lodged a complaint with the police seeking registration of a case against those engaging in such acts .

