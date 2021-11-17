Delhi Congress stages protest outside liquor vends against new excise policy

The Delhi BJP and Congress on Wednesday protested against the newly opened liquor shops and accused the AAP-government of pushing the youth towards alcoholism and turning the capital into ''Nashe ki Rajdhani''.

The Delhi BJP, led by its state president Adesh Gupta, held its protest at Jantar Mantar, while the Delhi Congress staged it outside the new liquor shops at Sita Ram Bazar in old Delhi.

The new excise policy, which hit the city markets on Wednesday, marks the end of nearly 600 government-run liquor shops operating across the national capital. Liquor shops in the city will solely be run by private players now.

''The Kejriwal government has given the argument in favour of the new excise policy saying that it would enhance the revenue of the state exchequer. But he should know there are other and better ways to increase revenue,'' said Gupta.

''Here, people may not get clean drinking water but must get expensive liquor. This is what is being focused on by the present state government. Instead of ensuring the youths of Delhi get employment, Kejriwal is pushing them towards alcoholism,'' he alleged.

As per the new excise policy, which was put in public domain in July this year, classy liquor stores will be set up in 32 zones across the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone.

According to Gupta, opening of liquor shops within colonies, an unprecedented move in the 75 years of the country's independence, would create problems for women safety in the state.

''One can imagine what the atmosphere would be like after there will be liquor shops at a place where women, children and others go for their daily shopping. Would Delhi's women feel safe?" he asked.

Under the new rules, the city will have 850 swanky liquor shops where people will be able to walk in and choose the brand of their choice as they do in shopping malls.

Former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj said the ''anti-people'' decision of allowing ''three liquor vends in the wards'' for easy availability of liquor will destroy the whole of Delhi.

''They (the administration) are closing down milk shops and opening liquor vends. This anti-people decision of liberalising excise policy, which allows liquor sale in residential areas, would destroy the whole of Delhi and turn it into a 'Nashe ki Rajdhani','' alleged Bhardwaj, who is also the chairman of the communication department of Delhi Congress.

''We, the Congress party, won't let this happen and will not allow any of the new liquor vends to be opened here,'' he added.

He also opposed the lowering of drinking age for liquor consumption, and said instead of giving employment opportunities to the unemployed youth, the AAP-government is offering them liquor.

The new policy aims at revolutionising the consumer experience by replacing existing liquor stall-style vends of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with walk-in facility.

