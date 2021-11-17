New Zealand score 164/6 vs India in 1st T20I

New Zealand scored a competitive 164 for 6 against India, riding on half-centuries from Martin Guptill (70 off 42 balls) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50 balls), in the first T20 International here on Wednesday.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

