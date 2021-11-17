Left Menu

MP: Dead cows tied to tractor and dragged in Guna district

PTI | Guna | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:00 IST
Three dead cows were allegedly tied to a tractor and dragged on the road while the carcasses were being taken for disposal in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, prompting the local civic administration to issue a notice to one of its workers on Wednesday after a video of the incident surfaced.

The alleged incident occurred in Kumbhraj town of Guna district on Tuesday.

After the video surfaced on social media and a complaint was received in this regard, the Kumbhraj Nagar Parishad administration issued a notice to an employee in connection with the incident and sought his reply, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Rajput.

Further action will be taken after receiving the reply from the civic employee, she said. The management of Ramanand Gaushala (cow shelter), located on Bhamawad Road in Kumbhraj, around 55 km from the district headquarters, informed the local civic body that three cows had died at the facility on Tuesday and requested it to dispose of the carcasses, sources said.

In the video, the carcasses of the cows are purportedly seen tied to the tractor and dragged while being taken to the disposal site.

On Wednesday, local Hindu outfits submitted a memorandum to officials seeking action in the matter.

