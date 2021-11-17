HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL74 2NDLD PM PM pitches for 'one nation, one legislative platform', says conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one's duties, terming it as the mantra to speed up India's development. DEL87 LDALL VIR DAS Vir Das’ ‘two Indias’ video sparks debate – as well as police complaints and apology demands New Delhi: Police complaints were filed against comedian-actor Vir Das and a powerful film employees union on Wednesday said it wouldn't work with him until he apologised for his video “I come from two Indias” that triggered a sharp debate mirroring the polarity of the monologue itself.

DEL84 COP26-COAL-INDIA India didn't replace coal ''phase out'' with ''phase down'' at COP 26: Govt sources, say criticism 'unfair' New Delhi: ''Phase down'' of unabated coal was not India's language at the recently concluded international climate conference COP 26 at Glasgow and was introduced by the US and China, government sources said on Wednesday, and added it was ''unfair'' to criticise India for it.

DEL77 CAB-LD CONNECTIVITY Cabinet approves construction of over 32,000 km roads in far-flung tribal areas New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of 32,152 km of roads which are to be completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in far-flung tribal and backward areas, including those affected by left wing extremism, at a cost of Rs 33,822 crore.

DEL90 JK-5THLD ENCOUNTER TRF commander among 5 militants killed in two encounters in J&K's Kulgam district Srinagar: The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Afaq Sikander was among five militants killed on Wednesday in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

BOM22 MH-COURT-LD PARAM BIR-OFFENDER Mumbai court declares IPS officer Param Bir Singh `proclaimed offender' in extortion case Mumbai: A magistrate's court here on Wednesday declared former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh a ''proclaimed offender'' in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

CAL11 WB-LD RESOLUTION-BSF Day after WB resolution, BSF says new law not to cause rift with police, molestation charge baseless Kolkata: The BSF on Wednesday sought to allay the misgiving about the extension of its jurisdiction, bringing it into conflict with state police, insisting the border guarding force does not have policing powers or authority to register an FIR and investigate a case.

MDS21 KL-LD MODELS Models' death: Hotel owner, staff held for destroying evidence Kochi: A hotel owner and his five staff were arrested here on Wednesday by police probing the death of three persons, including two models, in a car accident here on November 1.

Legal: LGD29 SC-2NDLD LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur violence: SC appoints ex-judge Rakesh Kumar Jain of Punjab and Haryana HC to monitor SIT probe New Delhi: Determined on an “impartial, fair and just” investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Supreme Court Wednesday appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the probe by Uttar Pradesh SIT which will also get three IPS officers who are not the natives of the state.

LGD24 SC-2NDLD POLLUTION SC asks Centre, states to implement measures to curb air pollution, says bureaucracy developed inertia New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre and states to ensure implementation of the decisions taken in a meeting to curb air pollution, observing that it cannot get into the “nitty gritty” and the bureaucracy has developed a ''sort of inertia'' of not taking decisions which are left to the courts.

Foreign: FGN35 PAK-KARTARPUR 28 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st day of its reopening Lahore: The first batch of 28 Indian Sikhs, including women, arrived at the revered Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Wednesday by using visa-free corridor, some 20 months after the pilgrimage was suspended in March 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak. By M Zulqernain FGN30 PAK-JADHAV Pak's Parliament enacts law to give Kulbhushan Jadhav right to file review appeal against his conviction Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament in its joint sitting on Wednesday enacted a law to give Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file a review appeal against his conviction by a military court. By Sajjad Hussain FGN38 CHINA-CPC-MILITARY-BORDER CPC resolution praises PLA's 'major operations' at borders in veiled reference to eastern Ladakh clash Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party has hailed the country's military for conducting ''major operations'' on border defence, in a veiled reference to the eastern Ladakh border clash with India. By K J M Varma AQS AQS

