Left Menu

India vs NZ 1st T20I Scoreboard

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:18 IST
India vs NZ 1st T20I Scoreboard
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the first T20 International beteen India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c SS Iyer b Chahar 70 Daryl Mitchell b Kumar 0 Mark Chapman b Ashwin 63 Glenn Phillips lbw b Ashwin 0 Tim Seifert c Yadav b Kumar 12 Rachin Ravindra b Siraj 7 Mitchell Santner not out 4 Tim Southee not out 0 Extras: (B-2 LB-3 W-3) 8 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/110 3/110 4/150 5/153 6/162 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-24-2, Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-39-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Axar Patel 4-0-31-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021