India vs NZ 1st T20I Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first T20 International beteen India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c SS Iyer b Chahar 70 Daryl Mitchell b Kumar 0 Mark Chapman b Ashwin 63 Glenn Phillips lbw b Ashwin 0 Tim Seifert c Yadav b Kumar 12 Rachin Ravindra b Siraj 7 Mitchell Santner not out 4 Tim Southee not out 0 Extras: (B-2 LB-3 W-3) 8 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/110 3/110 4/150 5/153 6/162 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-24-2, Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-39-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Axar Patel 4-0-31-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)