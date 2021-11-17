Two held for trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan

Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

They were identified as Shivam Sharma and Kusum Rajput. They were under the influence of alcohol when they tried to force their way into Rashtrapati Bhawan, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered against the duo.

Both of them work at a salon, the police said.

The case was filed against them under sections of trespass, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Motor Vehicles Act on the complaint of an ACP rank officer at the South Avenue police station, the FIR stated.

The accused were in a car and they forcefully entered the President’s Estate without any authorisation, the FIR stated.

Sharma was sent to RML hospital for medical examination, it added.

The duo were sent to 14 days' judicial custody, the police said.

