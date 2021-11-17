Left Menu

CBI gets three days custody of seven arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material

CBI on Wednesday secured three days custody of seven people arrested by it for their alleged involvement in circulating, storing, and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material CSEM through various social media platformsgroups. Many of these groups also have the involvement of foreign nationals, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:32 IST
CBI gets three days custody of seven arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CBI on Wednesday secured three days custody of seven people arrested by it for their alleged involvement in circulating, storing, and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups. All the accused were produced before the two different Delhi courts which allowed their custodial interrogation.

The prosecution submitted that the accused persons were involved in the collection, circulation, distribution of CSEM for monetary gains. It said that several mobile phones, multiple sim cards, pen drives, and incriminating documents were recovered during raids.

"We need to trace down the links and websites from where the accused were getting the content," the agency told the judges while seeking their custody.

One of the judges asked the prosecution whether it will involve the relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Assault (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The prosecution replied that it will inform the court on the next day of the hearing.

According to the CBI, more than 50 groups are having more than 5000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have the involvement of foreign nationals, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021