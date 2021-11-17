CBI gets three days custody of seven arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material

CBI on Wednesday secured three days custody of seven people arrested by it for their alleged involvement in circulating, storing, and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups. All the accused were produced before the two different Delhi courts which allowed their custodial interrogation.

The prosecution submitted that the accused persons were involved in the collection, circulation, distribution of CSEM for monetary gains. It said that several mobile phones, multiple sim cards, pen drives, and incriminating documents were recovered during raids.

"We need to trace down the links and websites from where the accused were getting the content," the agency told the judges while seeking their custody.

One of the judges asked the prosecution whether it will involve the relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Assault (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The prosecution replied that it will inform the court on the next day of the hearing.

According to the CBI, more than 50 groups are having more than 5000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have the involvement of foreign nationals, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)