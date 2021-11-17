Left Menu

Law soon for reservation in govt jobs for Punjab youth: Channi

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:37 IST
Law soon for reservation in govt jobs for Punjab youth: Channi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said a law will be brought soon for providing reservation in government jobs to the youth of the state.

''We want youth of Punjab only to get placements in the state. For this, we will bring a new law within a week,'' Channi told reporters here.

Replying to a query, Channi said that the new law will be brought for reservation in government jobs.

Channi, a few days ago, had reportedly announced to bring a law on reservation in jobs for locals.

The state is slated to go for polls early next year.

The Haryana government has already enacted a law providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.

It would come into force from January 15, 2022. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021