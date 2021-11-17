Law soon for reservation in govt jobs for Punjab youth: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said a law will be brought soon for providing reservation in government jobs to the youth of the state.

''We want youth of Punjab only to get placements in the state. For this, we will bring a new law within a week,'' Channi told reporters here.

Replying to a query, Channi said that the new law will be brought for reservation in government jobs.

Channi, a few days ago, had reportedly announced to bring a law on reservation in jobs for locals.

The state is slated to go for polls early next year.

The Haryana government has already enacted a law providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.

It would come into force from January 15, 2022. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR

