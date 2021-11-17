Left Menu

Centre corrects order; includes FS in lists of officers eligible for extended tenure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:47 IST
Centre corrects order; includes FS in lists of officers eligible for extended tenure
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Wednesday corrected its Monday's order and included Foreign Secretary in the list of officers eligible for extended tenure.

The move comes two days after the Personnel Ministry amended Fundamental Rules (FR) to facilitate extended tenure and in-service benefits to CBI and ED directors.

The FR is a set of guiding principles applicable to all government servants and it covers the entire gamut of their in-service and post-retirement working scenarios.

The rules notified on Monday allowed the central government to give extension in the public interest to the Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a case-to-case basis, subject to the condition that the total term of such secretaries or directors, ''does not exceed two years or the period provided in the respective Act or rules made thereunder''.

Monday's notification excluded Foreign Secretary from the ambit of FR and included the ED chief.

The Personnel Ministry on Wednesday issued a corrigendum to include Foreign Secretary in this notification.

The post of Foreign Secretary was included in the FR following a proposal cleared by the Union Cabinet in December 2010 ''in view of the assignment of Foreign Secretary having increasingly acquired critical dimensions from the national security and strategic perspective, and the need to ensure continuity and swiftness in the decision-making process''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021