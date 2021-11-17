Left Menu

Central funds not properly utilized during previous Left regime: Narendra Singh Tomar in Tripura

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the previous Left Front government in Tripura and said that the Central government's funds released for the state's development were not properly used during the Left Front regime.

17-11-2021
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the previous Left Front government in Tripura and said that the Central government's funds released for the state's development were not properly used during the Left Front regime. The Union Minister, earlier today, inaugurated a host of projects at Fisheries College Agartala and opened an exhibition titled 'Showcasing of Technology Products Cum Interface Meeting and inauguration of Added Infrastructure', the Union Minister hailed the state government led by Chief Minister Biplab Deb for bringing visible changes.

"Agriculture is the main business of the country. And, the Modi-led NDA government has the sole motive to double the income of farmers. Even when the Covid-19 was at pick, agriculture stood as the only sector that did not let the country sleep without food. When all industries were facing trouble to scale up production, Indian farmers produced record grains to meet up the high demand," said the minister. Tomar also said that after PM Modi took over the charge of the Union government, he shifted his attention towards this neglected region--North East. "This may be for the first time, any Prime Minister has visited the North East for so many times and the number of times the Union Minister visited this part of the region stand uncountable", the minister added.

Raising allegations against the previous Tripura government, he said, "In the last seven years, I have headed a number of ministries. People from this state used to go asking for funds. The Centre released the funds as it is doing now. But when inspected on the ground, no infrastructure is there. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has proved his accountability towards the government as the change is visible now." Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, State Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and other higher officials attended the function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

