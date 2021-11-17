Left Menu

Boita Bandana: Section 144 to be imposed around Jajpur temples

Updated: 17-11-2021 22:08 IST
Boita Bandana: Section 144 to be imposed around Jajpur temples
Curfew will be imposed around several temples in Odisha’s Jajpur district as large numbers of devotees are expected to throng these temples during the `Boita Bandana' (Boat bond) festival.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in force on Thursday and Friday at the shrines, according to the notification.

Restrictions have been clamped around Gokarneswar in Deuli, Shyam Sundar in Mirzapur, Budhhalinga at Kotapur, and Jagannath temples in Jajpur town and Dasaswamedh Ghat on the banks of the river Baitarani at the district headquarters.

The inspectors of Dharmasala and Jajpur police stations have been directed to promulgate the order and keep a close watch during the period, it added.

During `Boita Bandana' on Kartika Purnima, people float tiny boats made out of cork, coloured paper or bark of the banyan tree to mark the ancient maritime history of the state when sea traders from the region used to sail off to distant islands by boita (huge boats), according to Odisha Tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

