Hyderpora encounter: Farooq Abdullah seeks J-K LG's intervention in handing over bodies of civilians

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday sought the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in handing over the bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

The bodies were buried by police in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to ''avoid any law and order problems''. The NC president and Member of Parliament made a telephonic call to Sinha and reiterated his demand for impartial, time-bound inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter and return of bodies to their kin for last rites, a party statement said.

Abdullah said the impact of such killings and the ''subsequent culture of impunity'' is profound and will ''inevitably have a depressing impact'' on the psyche of public. ''The contrasting versions of the killings have sent across a wave of fear across Kashmir. Varying versions have raised the misgivings among the people, particularly the bereaved families,'' he said. The NC president said apprehensions have been raised by the victims' families on the veracity of the claims made by police and its investigative agencies. ''It is therefore incumbent upon the J-K administration to ensure that there was no foul play involved and ensure that the bereaved families version is heard and respected,'' he said. Earlier, in a tweet on its party handle, the NC said its party president sought the Lt Governor's intervention in handing over the bodies to their kin.

The party said Sinha has assured Abdullah to look into the demands of the victim families. Two civilians were among four killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday. Police said the two were killed in the cross-fire between the militants and the security forces.

