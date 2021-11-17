Left Menu

Nawab Malik seeks HC permission to file additional documents against Sameer Wankhede

The court, on November 12, had reserved order in Dnyandev Wankhedes application seeking interim order against the minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:18 IST
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday sought the Bombay High Court's permission to file an additional affidavit with documents to prove his allegations about NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's caste certificate.

In the application filed before Justice Madhav Jamdar, the NCP leader said he wanted to submit, among other things, Wankhede's school admission forms and his primary school leaving certificate.

These documents mention Wankhede's religion as Muslim, he alleged. The minister had earlier alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau officer was born a Muslim but secured a central government job claiming to belong to a scheduled caste.

While Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations and maintained that he is Hindu, his father Dnyandev has filed a defamation suit against Malik, seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages for making `false' statements about the family.

He has also sought a direction from the high court that Malik be restrained from posting defamatory statements against him and his family on social media in the interim period. The court, on November 12, had reserved order in Dnyandev Wankhede's application seeking interim order against the minister. The judge will decide Malik's plea seeking to submit additional affidavit in chamber on Thursday.

